Youngkin mourns K-9 dog stabbed to death by 'barbaric' MS-13 gang members: 'Will be held accountable'

FIRST ON FOX: Gov. Glenn Younkin, R-Va., vows to hold a group of "barbaric" MS-13 members accountable for the killing of a K-9 protecting a correctional officer in a sudden prison attack in Virginia.

Four inmates of the Sussex I State Prison, three of which have confirmed ties to the MS-13 gang, were involved in a prison attack that left a K-9 dead as it protected Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields at the scene.

"God bless Rivan, a heroic K-9 who was killed in the line of duty in Virginia. These barbaric members of MS-13 will be held accountable," the Virginia governor said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

The dog was killed after being "repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates," who were all reportedly illegal immigrants at the time of their arrest, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

The VADOC also shared a statement to honor the death of the K-9.

"The VADOC is mourning the line of duty death of Rivan, a K-9 killed by MS-13 gang members while heroically protecting its assigned Corrections Officer, staff, and inmates at Sussex I State Prison," VADOC wrote in a post on X.

"The loss of Rivan is truly tragic, but it is important to remember he did not die in vain." VADOC Director Chad Dotson said following the attack. "He lost his life while potentially saving the lives of two people, his assigned Officer and an inmate. The VADOC will never forget Rivan’s sacrifice."