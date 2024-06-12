Hero South Carolina police K-9 dies saving human teammates in shootout with fugitive suspect, authorities say

An armed fugitive allegedly opened fire on South Carolina police Tuesday morning, killing a K-9 in a gunfight that left other officers with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that K-9 Coba's sacrifice saved the lives of deputies and state law enforcement agents at the scene.

"He was a brave agent and saved the lives of agents and deputy sheriffs," the Newberry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "It was a horrible experience. I pray people understand there are humans and animals that are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect our community."

Coba's handler was identified as South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Special Agent Richard "Cole" Powell.

The two were part of a task force looking for a wanted fugitive who authorities believed was hiding in a relative's home off Gravel Road in Prosperity.

After police encountered the unnamed suspect inside, he allegedly shot Coba and attempted to shoot human members of the task force, gunning down the K-9 as a deputy and SLED agents returned fire.

First responders rushed Coba to an emergency vet, but he succumbed to his injuries. The sheriff described the shooting as a "murder."

SLED said in a statement that Coba had been with the agency since 2021. He was a 4-year-old Belgian-Malinois mix.

More information about the suspect, who was wounded and taken to a hospital, was not immediately available.

Gov. Henry McMaster posted a tribute to Coba on X.

"We are grateful for our K9s, their handlers, and all our law enforcement officers who put their lives at risk each and every day," he said.

Due to protocol, Newberry County asked the Lexington County Sheriff's Office to investigate the circumstances of the police-involved shooting, authorities said.