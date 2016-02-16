Teen blames porn film as reason for molesting woman

A New Jersey court rejected a teen's defense that he was traumatized by watching a pornographic movie two years before he molested a woman in 2013.

MyCentralJersey.com reported the teen lost an appeal arguing that he was wrongly ruled delinquent in the case. He's also charged with attacking women in two other incidents in Manville.

Court documents indicate the teen approached the woman from behind, grabbed her with both hands in the genital area and rubbed himself against her. He said he remembered a porn film when he first saw the woman, who was with her three children.

The court ruled that he would have been found guilty of sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child if he had been an adult.