Tampa rescue dog had bullet in its abdomen

A 5-year-old Labrador retriever mix in Florida was found with a bullet inside him during a routine neuter procedure, an animal rescue group said over the weekend.

Veterinarians at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay noticed a soft mass in the dog -- named Sarge. They initially expected it to be an abscess, Miranda Cantrell, the foster care coordinator and intake lead at the Humane Society, told FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The projectile was found in Sarge's abdomen.

"When they opened it, the bullet came out of it, and it was totally unexpected for everybody," Cantrell said. "To think about what has possibly happened to him, and he’s so sweet and has so much courage. He’s so forgiving to people if he really was injured or somebody did this to him."

She said her agency has seen pellets, BBs and buckshot in animals but never a bullet. Sarge is recovering, officials said, and has been adopted, she said.

"My hope for Sarge is for him to have his forever home finally, that he’s going to have someone to love him and cherish him just like we do here," said Cantrell.