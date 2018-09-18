T-6 Texan trainer crashes in Texas; pilots eject safely

A T-6 Texan trainer from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph crashed roughly 30 miles from the base near Rolling Oaks Mall, Air Education and Training Command officials said Tuesday.

“The crew ejected and is safe with minor injuries reported at the site,” AETC said in a Facebook post.

“There were no civilian casualties, and the extent of damage to property has not been assessed,” officials said.

Members from the base’s fire and safety units from the 12th Flying Training Wing responded to the incident alongside local responders, the announcement said.

Two parachutes were seen deploying from the aircraft, indicating the airmen ejected prior to the crash, Col. Dedra Witham, AETC spokeswoman, told reporters during the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference.

The Air Force is investigating the incident, Witham said.

Click for more from Military.com.