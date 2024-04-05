Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Synanon rehab center turned from helping to brainwashing with 'communal living experiment,' docuseries reveals

By the 1970s, Synanon had built a reputation as a California utopia with its own farm, school and businesses

Audrey Conklin
Published
NXIVM survivor India Oxenberg details life after escaping cult Video

NXIVM survivor India Oxenberg details life after escaping cult

India Oxenberg, daughter of "Dynasty" actress Catherine Oxenberg, has a podcast, "Still Learning," where she speaks with trauma survivors and experts.

A California rehabilitation foundation for people addicted to heroin transformed into a "communal living experiment" with cult-like tendencies in the 1950s, according to a new documentary series.

Charles Diedrich, a former alcoholic, initially founded his storefront rehabilitation center in Santa Monica that would become known as the Synanon Foundation in 1958. 

By 1978, the center had amassed thousands of members and tens of millions of dollars in assets, including its headquarters located in a historic, private beach club hotel called Club Casa del Mar that remains in business today under its original name.

Diedrich is believed to have coined the popular phrase, "Today is the first day of the rest of your life," according to a 1999 article by The Mercury News.

SELF-STYLED ‘PROPHET’ CHARGED WITH EXPLOITING 251 CHILDREN THROUGH LABOR IN ZIMBABWE

A crowd of Synanon members gather beneath a sign that says 'Synanon'

By 1978, the Synanon Foundation had 1,300 members and more than $30 million in assets. (HBO, "The Synanon Fix")

Directed and produced by Rory Kennedy, and co-produced by her husband Mark Bailey, "The Synanon Fix" features interviews with former members of the communal living experiment, including Diedrich's daughter, who helped lead the cult-like program.

As the center grew thanks to Diedrich's success with a type of verbal therapy called "The Game," in which people can say anything in an effort to deter someone from using substances, non-addicts began to show interest in joining the recovery group that was supposed to be a two-year residential program. 

WOMAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY ‘SOLDIERS OF CHRIST,’ LIKELY BEATEN ‘TO EXORCISE DEMON SPIRIT': EXPERT

A sign that reads, 'The Game' and 'Synanon Government'

The Synanon Foundation grew thanks to Diedrich's success with a type of verbal therapy called "The Game," in which people can say anything in an effort to deter someone from using substances. (HBO, "The Synanon Fix")

These members became known as "lifestylers," who were in search of a community more than help with managing addiction, a press release for the new HBO series called "The Synanon Fix" states.

CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY A ‘CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE’ THAT SHOULD FACE MAFIA-LIKE RICO CHARGES: LAWSUIT

Charles Diederich surrounded by his books

Chuck Diederich started the Synanon Foundation from a Santa Monica storefront in 1958. (HBO, "The Synanon Fix")

Diedrich opened multiple locations in California and on the East Coast, including one in Westport, Connecticut, and a boarding school in Poland, Maine.

By the 1970s, Synanon had built a reputation as a utopia and a model for society with its own farm, school and various businesses. The foundation was also temporarily tax-exempt until 1977, due to its charitable and religious nature, according to the documentary.

MISSOURI POLICE SEARCH FOR 6 MISSING PEOPLE WHO FOLLOWED SO-CALLED SOCIAL MEDIA PROPHET

  • Chuck Diederich and his wife wearing costumes lead a group of other Synanon members
    Image 1 of 3

    By the 1970s, Synanon had built a reputation as a utopia and a model for society with its own farm, school and various businesses. (HBO, "The Synanon Fix")

  • Members of Synanon play chess
    Image 2 of 3

    Synanon transformed from a rehabilitation center into a cult-like communal living experiment. (Russ Reed/MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune)

  • Charles Dederich, founder of Synanon, and wife Betty smile as they lead a wedding parade at the Synanon Wedding Festival August 6, 1972.
    Image 3 of 3

    Charles Dederich, founder of Synanon, and wife Betty lead a wedding parade on Aug. 6, 1972. (Greg Peterson/San Francisco Chronicle)

''Crime is stupid, delinquency is stupid and the use of narcotics is stupid,'' Mr. Diedrich once said, The New York Times reported after his death in 1997. ''What Synanon is dealing with is addiction to stupidity.''

"Crime is stupid, delinquency is stupid and the use of narcotics is stupid."

— Chuck Dederich

But as its popularity increased and more power fell into Diedrich's hands – he began to take on the role of a more dictatorial figure, forcing members to shave their heads and separate themselves from their children – problems began to arise from the self-sustaining, cult-like community.

A group of Synanon members wearing the same uniforms march in straight lines

As Synanon's popularity increased and more power fell into Diedrich's hands, he became a more dictatorial figure. (Roy Williams/MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune)

In 1972, about 75 couples who were part of Synanon were encouraged to renew their wedding vows in a mass ceremony.

  • Synanon women shave their head as part of a liberation.
    Image 1 of 3

    Synanon women shave their heads as part of a liberation, Feb. 27, 1975. (HBO, "The Synanon Fix")

  • Synanon members shave their heads.
    Image 2 of 3

    In the 1970s, Synanon members were forced to shave their heads. (HBO, "The Synanon Fix")

  • Members of Synanon have their head shaved to perform as extras in a movie. Dan Sorkin is doing the shaving.
    Image 3 of 3

    Members of Synanon have their heads shaved to perform as extras in a movie. Dan Sorkin is doing the shaving on Oct. 13, 1969. (Joe Rosenthal/San Francisco Chronicle)

"But as the years went on, the radical therapies became increasingly extreme, degenerating into paranoid behavior and cult-like mandates from Chuck, and culminating in charges of child abuse, assault, and even attempted murder," the press release says.

By 1977, Diedrich lost a settlement case brought forth by Frances Winn, who said Synanon abducted her for nine days. 

Diedrich was sentenced to serve five years probation and fell back into alcoholism and was diagnosed with mental illness. He died in a nursing home at age 83.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.