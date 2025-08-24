Sweet-toothed bear raids South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop, leaves with a taste for strawberry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bear was discovered satisfying its sweet tooth behind the counter of an ice cream parlor in a California resort city on Lake Tahoe last week, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an ice cream shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe in the early morning hours on Aug. 17 and found a large bear, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"The deputies could barely believe their eyes as they saw a large bear behind the counter of the shop," the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

Photos show the bear, who the sheriff’s office nicknamed Fuzzy, standing behind the parlor’s counter as if he were an employee waiting to serve the responding deputies.

BEARS ESCAPE WILDLIFE PARK ENCLOSURE AND FEAST ON WEEK'S WORTH OF HONEY

Fuzzy had already sampled a variety of flavors before deputies could arrive and shoo it away, though the sheriff’s office said it appeared to prefer one sweet treat.

POLICE OFFICIALS HOST 'BEAR DRILLS’ FOLLOWING STRING OF BEAR ATTACKS

"With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream," authorities said.

The ice cream shop sustained little damage during the bear’s ice cream raid, and there was "barely any cleanup," the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Camp Richardson is a 128-acre resort in South Lake Tahoe, about 66 miles south of Reno, Nevada.