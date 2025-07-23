Police officials host 'bear drills’ following string of bear attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A string of bear attacks have spread across towns in Japan, prompting officials to host practice drills. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Last month, a bear attacked a man in his 70s near an elementary school in Nasushiobara City, Japan’s public media organization NHK reported.

The nearly five-foot bear wounded the man’s neck and head, leaving non-threatening wounds.

Another attack took place in Morioka City with a bear attacking an 81-year-old man’s head, according to NHK.

A school in Aibetsu, Hokkaido, canceled its outdoor classes over what appeared to be bear footprints spotted in the school yard.

The events have sparked police in Tochigi Prefecture to partner with a local hunters club to conduct "bear drills," according to The Associated Press (AP).

In the drills, a man is seen wearing a bear costume as he runs and chases police armed with shields and helmets.

The drill included medical response training following the simulation.

The National Park Service (NPS) shares guidelines with park visitors on its website on best practices in a bear encounter.

"Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal," says the NPS site.

"Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms."

If a bear stands up, NPS reminds visitors that "a standing bear is usually curious, not threatening."

Park visitors should not allow the bear to access their food.

Visitors should not run from the bear — nor should they climb a tree.

"Leave the area or take a detour. If this is impossible, wait until the bear moves away. Always leave the bear an escape route," NPS says on its site.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.