SWAT team shoots, wounds Indiana woman's 81-year-old attacker in barricade standoff

SWAT team members shot and wounded an 81-year-old eastern Indiana man who had barricaded himself inside a house after allegedly shooting a woman, police said Friday.

Charles R. Adams of Richmond was struck at least once by gunfire Thursday afternoon and was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Richmond police who were called to the scene of a reported shooting found a 42-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound and non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers determined that Adams, the suspected shooter, had barricaded himself in his residence next door, but he refused to communicate with officers and "reportedly fired a round at police," police said.

After nearby homes were evacuated, SWAT teams from the state police, Richmond police and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office tried to "peacefully" arrest Adams before eventually deploying chemical agents, police said.

But when Adams "approached an opening and reportedly pointed a firearm at police," five members of the state police SWAT team discharged their firearms, striking Adams at least once.

State police said the five state troopers have been placed on administrative leave, a routine step following police-involved shootings.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District are leading the investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Richmond is located about 70 miles east of Indianapolis, near the Ohio border.