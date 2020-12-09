Swalwell's dad, brother remain Facebook friends with suspected Chinese spy years after lawmaker cut her off

A suspected Chinese spy whose goal was to get close to up-and-coming U.S. politicians appears to have remained friends with Rep. Eric Swalwell’s father and brother on Facebook, years after the FBI flagged her for suspicious activities and the congressman cut her off.

Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, arrived in California as a college student in 2011 for an effort to befriend and spy on lawmakers in the Golden State and other parts of the U.S., Axios reported Tuesday. Both Eric Swalwell Sr. and Joshua Falwell are listed as friends on her Facebook account, raising questions about how close Fang was to the congressman.

Among her most high-profile targets was Swalwell – whom she first encountered back when he was a Dublin, Calif., city councilman -- as part of an effort to befriend rising political stars, according to the report.

When asked for comment on his acquaintance with Fang, Swalwell’s office pointed to comments an anonymous FBI official made to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Swalwell was completely cooperative and under no suspicion of wrongdoing,” the official told the newspaper. “It was a defensive briefing. Information was obtained where we do a duty to warn... that he may be targeted by a foreign government.”

None of the Swalwells immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment on the Facebook ties.

A 2019 Swalwell campaign video shows the congressman and his family members on screen, and they appear to be the same people in the Facebook photos of the accounts friended to Fang.

Fang's account, under the name Christine Fang, has made very few public posts and has only 88 friends. Although Facebook access is technically blocked in China, there are still ways to use the site.

By 2012, Swalwell was on his way to Congress. In 2020, he ran in the Democratic presidential primary. The FBI reached out to him with its concerns over Fang’s activities in 2015. He is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Fang reportedly left the country in 2015 during the FBI probe into her activities.

Fang’s methods are nothing new from China’s intelligence apparatus, according to U.S. intelligence officials. She arrived at California State University, East Bay, in 2011 and used student extracurricular events to network important players, according to the Axios report, then cultivated those ties over time. The accused spy also allegedly slept with at least two Midwestern mayors.

Fox News’ Peter Hasson and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.