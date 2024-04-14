Suspects on loose after carjacking caught on video, woman's remains found in burned SUV

Authorities in Florida are searching for suspects involved in an armed carjacking and killing of a woman whose body was found inside the burned remains of an SUV.

The carjacking of a white 2017 Dodge Durango took place just before 6 p.m. Thursday in Winter Springs, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said in a press release. It is believed the SUV was being driven by 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas of Homestead, Florida.

The carjacking was caught on camera by a witness at a red light off the busy intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs. The video shows a man dressed in a black hoodie and mask approaching the driver's side of the SUV with what appears to be a machine gun, and pointing the weapon at the driver with a green Acura sedan closely behind. One of the suspects could be seen opening the driver's door before the driver's side passenger door also opened. The man then got into the back of the Durango before both it and the Acura made a U-turn back onto East Lake Drive.

"He was chasing the car, hit the car," the good Samaritan who recorded the incident said when he called 911 to report it. "You need to do something now, cuz I don't know what's going on."

The victim called her husband while being sought, and he told her not to stop, SCSO said. He also told investigators that Aguasvivas had been in the area to visit family, but so far, investigators have not been able to locate any family of hers in the central Florida area.

Around 7 p.m., deputies said, witnesses in nearby Osceola County reported hearing gunshots before discovering what was believed to be Aguasvivas' vehicle that had been set on fire.

The Durango had the Florida license plate number KVFF22 on it, with a "for sale" sign and phone number on the back. The phone number is associated with Miguel Angel Aguasvivas Lizardo, of Florida City, according to records obtained by WPLG-TV.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said investigators are "incredibly concerned" about the Acura and that both suspects "should be considered armed and dangerous."

The sheriff said at a press conference that Aguasvivas was originally from the Dominican Republic and was a U.S. citizen. People reported that she lived with her husband in Homestead, Florida, and that they worked at a barbershop and beauty salon.

As of Sunday, there were no additional updates on the case, an SCSO spokesperson said.

"Be aware of your surroundings. And know how you would react. Fight or flight," Sheriff Lemma said in the news release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SCSO's CrimeLine at 800-423-8477.