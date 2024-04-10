Florida woman accused of posing as 14-year-old, molesting teen boys she met on social media

A Florida woman who allegedly pretended to be a 14-year-old girl on social media and had sexual encounters with multiple teenage boys she met online was ordered to be held in custody without bond.

Alyssa Zinger, now 23, was first arrested in November, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. Back then, the Tampa woman was charged with two counts of felony lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of felony lewd or lascivious molestation, according to the local TV station.



Zinger was first suspected of having a sexual relationship with an underage boy. While looking into the case for the last several months, detectives believe they discovered four other victims, aged 13 and 14. Zinger allegedly communicated with the boys on Snapchat and TikTok while posing as a homeschooled student.

Online Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office records show Zinger was arrested again last week for multiple felony charges of lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious battery, sexual cuber harassment, possession of child pornography and in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device.

Prior to the arrest on April 4, she was out of jail on pre-trial release, according to FOX 13. A judge denied Zinger bond on some of the new charges on Monday.

"You don't really seem to grasp the problem here," the judge, identified as Laura Ward by WTSP-TV, said Monday. "You are the problem here. Your actions on these boys are illegal. And it's not OK whether they took the video or you took the video. You are the only adult."

Zinger's attorney says her client has suffered from emotional and developmental challenges, documented by an Individualized Education Plan, also known as IEP, while she was in school. The suspect also switched schools in high school, her defense says.

Prosecutors argue Zinger's school records do not show developmental delays, and said the investigation is ongoing.

Zinger was ordered to not have access to electronics while in jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 16.