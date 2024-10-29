Suspects arrested for assaulting police officer outside of Kamala Harris rally in D.C.

Authorities in Washington, D.C. arrested two suspects for allegedly assaulting a police officer near Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign rally on Tuesday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Fox News Digital that the arrests took place at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of 17th St. and Constitution Ave., Northwest, which is located a few blocks south of the White House.

The suspects – one man and one woman – were arrested right outside the perimeter of the Ellipse, the park where Harris held her rally. The campaign event was ongoing at the time of the arrests, with Harris taking the stage at around 7:40 p.m.

An MPD spokesperson said that an individual "attempted to cross a police line near the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, Northwest." 17th St. and 15th. St. along Constitution Ave. are the west and east corners of the Ellipse, respectively.

"The individual ignored the officer's commands," the official explained. "As officers attempted to remove the woman, she began assaulting the officer."

"A second individual approached the officers from behind, and assaulted them," the statement added. "Both individuals were placed under arrest without further incident and charged with Assaulting a Police Officer. The arresting officers were not injured."

It is unclear if the arrestees were Harris supporters, protesters or were unaffiliated with the rally. At least one protester was detained at the event amid pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Protesters were seen wearing keffiyehs and holding signs that read "Stop Arming Israel," and "Stop U.S. Funding of Israeli Apartheid," in the crowd. The MPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry about protesters being arrested.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project made an ill-timed post about the rally on X. The group criticized former President Trump for making the Ellipse "a crime scene."

"Kamala Harris Closing Arguments Rally on the Ellipse tonight," the post read. "4 years ago Trump made it a crime scene, but tonight Kamala is making it the launchpad for a new way forward."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

D.C. authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.