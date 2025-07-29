Massachusetts police arrest six women in alleged multi-state burglary gang, 3 taken into ICE custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six Maryland women have been arrested in Massachusetts on charges including breaking and entering, as authorities allege the suspects were part of a multi-state, organized criminal group.

The women — who had Maryland addresses and were between the ages of 21 and 42 — were also charged with conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Norwood Police responded to a report of a break-in at a home near Neponset Street in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon. The homeowners said they returned home to find several women inside, and that after confronting the intruders, the women swiftly fled to a vehicle and drove away, Norwood Police said.

Later in the day, an officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects. A short car chase ensued, before the six women got out of their vehicle and ran on foot into a nearby wooded area. One suspect was apprehended at that time, according to Norwood Police.

One officer later saw several of the women behind a business, who ran away for a second time after being approached. They were eventually caught and taken into custody.

Another officer, with help from a detective, apprehended two other suspects as they tried to flee across a nearby river. The final suspect was apprehended shortly after, according to Norwood Police.

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of on-duty officers, specialized units, and mutual aid partners, all six suspects involved in the break-in were taken into custody," Norwood Police Chief Padden said in a statement.

Norwood Police, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations, confirmed the women's identities. The six women were Mirabela Caldarau, 42, Jajela Chiciu, 41, Flavia Caldararu, 22, Emilia Sardaru, 36, Mihaela Ion, 33, and Elizabeth Sardaru, 21.

Authorities found that the women were related and that several of the suspects had warrants from other states for similar crimes, according to Norwood Police.

The six women, held in custody, were taken to court on Monday for an arraignment. Three of the women were then released on bail and immediately taken into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Two men who arrived at the court to post bail were also brought into ICE custody, Norwood Police said.

"A preliminary investigation indicates the suspects are allegedly part of an organized group engaged in similar criminal activity across multiple states," the Norwood Police Department said. "All are related, including the two males who arrived to post bail."

The case is under investigation, and the Norwood Police Department is actively working with other jurisdictions.

The Norwood Police Department and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.