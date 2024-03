Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of the architect turned suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, revealed in a statement Wednesday night that she doesn't think her husband is "capable" of the allegations against him.

"I will listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgment until the end of trial," she said through her attorneys, Bob Macedonio and George Duncan. "I have given him the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve."

Heuermann is facing counts of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of four women whose remains were found in the brush alongside Ocean Parkway, about 50 miles east of New York City. The victims were Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Costello, 27; and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

"Ms. Ellerup visits Mr. Heuermann weekly and still maintains that Rex is not capable of the crimes he is accused of," her lawyers said in the statement.

Ellerup, who filed for divorce from Heuermann after his arrest in July, has begun visiting him regularly at the Suffolk County Jail.

A spokeswoman for the county sheriff said visitation logs show Ellerup first visited him in November, and she has stopped by a total of seven times. In her statement, she claimed to be going every week.

Her lawyer said she began visiting more frequently after her husband's indictment in Brainard-Barnes' death in January – months after prosecutors filed charges in the other three cases.

The divorce proceedings remain ongoing, Macedonio told Fox News Digital, and the couple had issues even before Heuermann's arrest. Prosecutors have alleged that Heuermann continued to patronize sex workers regularly up until his arrest, and women in the industry have described encounters with him in places as far apart as Atlantic City, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Her lawyers said she wanted to send her "heartfelt sympathies" to the victims and their families.

"Nobody deserves to die in that manner," she said.

Now that she's overcome the initial shock of learning her husband has been accused of committing the community's most infamous cold case murders, however, she's decided to let due process unfold while remaining skeptical of the allegations, Macedonio added.

Heuermann is accused of killing a group of women known as the Gilgo Four, whose remains were all found in close proximity during the search for Shannan Gilbert, who went missing after a panicked 911 call in 2010. More than a decade later, Suffolk County police said they believed Gilbert's death had been an accident.

However, the search uncovered the remains of the Gilgo Four and six other victims found further east down Ocean Parkway.

The investigation into the remaining deaths is ongoing.

Heuermann faces three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail and due back in court April 17.

He was born and raised in Massapequa Park, New York. He bought his childhood home from his mother in the 1990s and moved his family there.

Neighbors described him as a quiet businessman who carried a briefcase to the nearby train station, wearing a three-piece suit to head into his Manhattan office five days a week.