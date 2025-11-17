Suspected illegal immigrant arrested in Texas after allegedly sending nude photos to 12-year-old boy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspected illegal immigrant was arrested in Texas on Thursday after allegedly sending nude photos to a 12-year-old boy, authorities said.

Susanna Mendoza, 26, of Jasper, was accused of sending "nude photos and vulgar text messages" to the boy to "sexually entice" him, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy’s parents learned about the messages and immediately contacted authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the boy, who is now 13, was not immediately provided.

VENEZUELAN MAN POSING AS TEEN IN OHIO HIGH SCHOOL PLEADS GUILTY

It was unclear how Mendoza and the boy knew each other.

Mendoza faces charges of solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. She was being held at the Jasper County Jail.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING SOARS IN BLUE CITY AS GANGS, HIGHWAYS FUEL ‘PERFECT STORM’ OF CHILD EXPLOITATION: EXPERTS

Sheriff Chuck Havard said Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Calvin Starkie had to "work extremely fast" to apprehend Mendoza because she is believed to be an illegal immigrant and threatened to flee the country.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Havard said the appropriate federal authorities will be contacted about her immigration status.