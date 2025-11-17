Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Suspected illegal immigrant arrested in Texas after allegedly sending nude photos to 12-year-old boy

Susanna Mendoza charged with solicitation of a minor after parents reported inappropriate messages to 12-year-old boy

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A suspected illegal immigrant was arrested in Texas on Thursday after allegedly sending nude photos to a 12-year-old boy, authorities said.

Susanna Mendoza, 26, of Jasper, was accused of sending "nude photos and vulgar text messages" to the boy to "sexually entice" him, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy’s parents learned about the messages and immediately contacted authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the boy, who is now 13, was not immediately provided.

Susanna Mendoza mugshot

Susanna Mendoza, 26, was arrested in Jasper County, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. She was charged with solicitation of a minor. (Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

It was unclear how Mendoza and the boy knew each other.

Mendoza faces charges of solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. She was being held at the Jasper County Jail.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office interior with crest on wall between American flags

The sheriff's office launched an investigation after the boy's parents alerted them to the vulgar photos and messages. (Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Chuck Havard said Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Calvin Starkie had to "work extremely fast" to apprehend Mendoza because she is believed to be an illegal immigrant and threatened to flee the country.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office jail

Mendoza was booked into the Jasper County jail, according to the sheriff's office. (Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

Havard said the appropriate federal authorities will be contacted about her immigration status.
