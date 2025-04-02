Suspected California Walgreens killer had 'grudge' against pharmacies, police say

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside a California Walgreens on Tuesday night had a grudge against pharmacies, according to police.

Video surveillance from inside the Madera, California, store allegedly shows 30-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez waving a gun before he opened fire. The shooting left 34-year-old Erick Velazquez, an employee of the store, dead.

Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte said that while the motive for the shooting has not yet been declared, Fernandez made comments about large pharmacies.

"We're having difficulties because some of the statements show that he had anger towards pharmacies in general, not specifically Walgreens," he said, adding that Fernandez told some victims "this isn’t about you."

Fernandez was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the Madera County Jail on homicide charges.

"We are deeply saddened by last night's tragic event, which resulted in the death of one of our team members. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time," Walgreens SAID in a statement. "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we are working with local authorities in their investigation. We are focused on supporting our team members and will be offering on-site counseling services over the next couple days."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Madera County District Attorney's Office.