Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Crime

Suspected California Walgreens killer had 'grudge' against pharmacies, police say

Video surveillance showed the suspect waving a gun inside the Madera, California, Walgreens, police say

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
Video shows California man shooting Walgreens employee Video

Video shows California man shooting Walgreens employee

A California man allegedly killed a Walgreens employee over "grudge" with large pharmacies. (Credit: KMPH)

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside a California Walgreens on Tuesday night had a grudge against pharmacies, according to police. 

Video surveillance from inside the Madera, California, store allegedly shows 30-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez waving a gun before he opened fire. The shooting left 34-year-old Erick Velazquez, an employee of the store, dead. 

Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte said that while the motive for the shooting has not yet been declared, Fernandez made comments about large pharmacies. 

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER: IVY LEAGUE GRAD SUSPECT SPAWNS MOVEMENT FUELED BY ANTI-CAPITALIST SENTIMENT

gallardo-mugshot-photo

Mugshot of Narciso Gallardo Fernandez. (Madera Police Department)

"We're having difficulties because some of the statements show that he had anger towards pharmacies in general, not specifically Walgreens," he said, adding that Fernandez told some victims "this isn’t about you."

Surveillance footage shows man waving gun at California Walgreens Video

MISSING LOS ANGELES FIREFIGHTER'S BODY FOUND BY DIVERS OFF CALIFORNIA COAST

Fernandez was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the Madera County Jail on homicide charges.

"We are deeply saddened by last night's tragic event, which resulted in the death of one of our team members. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time," Walgreens SAID in a statement. "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we are working with local authorities in their investigation. We are focused on supporting our team members and will be offering on-site counseling services over the next couple days."

all_photo_fs_erik_velasquez_via_madera_police_department.jpg

Erik Velazquez, the victim of a deadly shooting inside a Walgreens in Madera, California. (Madera Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Madera County District Attorney's Office.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.