Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana

Indianapolis mass shooting leaves 2 dead, several others wounded

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:30 a.m.

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people were killed in a shooting that injured at least seven in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Market Street and North Illinois Street at around 1:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the officers & first responders who rushed to the scene," police wrote on X.

CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 4 DEAD, 14 WOUNDED

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department car

At least seven people were shot, including two people who died. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Several roads were closed in the downtown area as officers probed the scene. 

Drivers and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

SOUTH CAROLINA DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED IN AMBUSH, SHERIFF SAYS

Indianapolis police cars

Officers responded to the intersection of West Market Street and North Illinois Street at around 1:30 a.m. (Getty Images)

No information on a potential suspect or what led to the shooting has been released as of early Saturday morning.

The conditions of the surviving victims are also unknown at this time.

Police car

Several roads were closed in the downtown area. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remains under investigation.