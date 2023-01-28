Suspect in LSU student Madison Brooks' alleged rape charged in alleged 2020 sex assault

One of the suspects in LSU sophomore Madison Brooks ' alleged rape has now been charged with first-degree rape in a 2020 case, according to jail records.

Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested a day after he posted $150,000 bond and was released from jail Thursday on a third-degree rape charge in the Brooks case.

Washington was 16 at the time of the alleged 2020 assault, and the victim was 12, but his identity was released because he was arrested at the age of 18.

Washington is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Local news outlet The Advocate obtained arrest documents that detailed the alleged 2020 assault at an apartment swimming pool.

Washington is accused of following the alleged victim and her friend back to their apartment after swimming, pulling off her towel and raping her, The Advocate reported.

Washington is one of four men charged in the alleged rape of Brooks, 19, in a car after they left the East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, bar Reggie's Jan. 15.

After driving around for about an hour, the men allegedly left her on the side of a busy highway about 3½ miles from the bar, and Brooks was fatally struck by a car and died from "multiple traumatic injuries," according to court documents and a medical examiner.

Two good Samaritans pulled over to try to save Brooks' life by administering CPR, Fox News Digital learned, but she ultimately died in a hospital.

A 17-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't made public because of his age, was also charged with third-degree rape. He's scheduled to appear in family court in February.

In Louisiana, third-degree rape involves sexual intercourse that "is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim," according to state law.

Washington's uncle, Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with being principals to third-degree rape and were allegedly in the car while Brooks was raped.

They posted a combined $125,000 bond and were released, court records show.

