Suspect in brutal New York rape arrested near Canadian border after weeks-long manhunt

A man accused of brutally beating and raping a woman in a Queens, New York, neighborhood has been arrested in Washington state following a manhunt that lasted nearly a month.

Michael Hosang, 53, was apprehended by police on Thursday at a hotel in Bellingham, Wa., less than 25 miles from the Canadian border. Earlier this month, a 29-year-old woman escaped from his home with severe bruising and a broken cheekbone and claimed Hosang had held her there for at least six hours while he repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

She managed to escape from a second story window, then slid down a drainpipe, ran naked into the street and flagged down a passing car for help, the New York Daily News reports. The driver gave her something to cover herself with and called the police.

The woman told the authorities that Hosand had beaten, strangled and raped her, tied and handcuffed her in a room and told her that he would kill her.

After she escaped, Hosang fled New York in a red Chevrolet pickup truck and was on the run for the last three weeks until being discovered in Washington.

He is now awaiting extradition to New York, where he'll face charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual acts, first-degree aggravated sexual abuse and criminal obstruction of breathing, court records show.

Since reports of the attack first emerged, other women are said to have come forward with similar stories of their terrifying experiences with Hosang, according to the Bellingham Herald.

According to his Facebook page, Hosang is a manager at Hoops and Vivid Cabaret NYC, both strip clubs in the New York metropolitan area. He also claimed to have previously managed the Sapphire strip club in midtown Manhattan, and studied accounting at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Social media also shows that he has a daughter who graduated from a Florida college in 2016.

Hosang posted on his Facebook page at the time that he was attending his daughter's graduation in Orlando, writing: "It's already been one of those weeks. I don't need bail money."

