Homicide
Published

Suspect shot co-worker multiple times, killing her at auto-supplier’s plant: authorities

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A female employee of a supplier to Mercedes-Benz has been charged with murder after the death of a co-worker Sunday near Brookwood, Ala.

The suspect, identified as Angela Mayo, 28, shot Shanina Smith, 27, multiple times near the assembly line at the Lear Corp. plant, the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit told Birmingham’s WVTM-TV.

Mayo then left the plant but later turned herself in to authorities, the station reported.

Lt. Jack Kennedy of the crimes unit told the station that past animosity between the parties likely led to the shooting.

Mayo was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $150,000, according to TuscaloosaNews.com.

Lear makes seating for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the site reported.