Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting outside Salem, Oregon

Incident unfolded at about 11 a.m. outside of Salem, OR

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One person was dead in an officer-involved shooting outside Salem, Oregon, on Friday after police responded to a report of a male suspect firing a gun.

STRIKING PORTLAND TEACHERS TEMPORARILY BLOCK DOWNTOWN BRIDGE

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Law enforcement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department and the Oregon State Police and found the suspect, and shots were fired by the officers, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Oregon Fox News graphic

Police in Salem, OR, responded to an incident involving a man firing a gun, which left the suspect dead.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Keizer Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating in coordination with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.