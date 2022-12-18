Expand / Collapse search
Substitute teacher pulled after allegedly joking to students about slavery, disabled persons: report

Comments by substitute teacher at Henry E. Lackey High School in Charles County, Maryland, under investigation

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A substitute teacher in Maryland has been pulled while a school district investigates alleged jokes the sub made to students about slavery and disabled people, according to a local report.

The alleged remarks were made during a class last week at Henry E. Lackey High School, Charles County Public Schools told WJLA-TV. 

"Late this afternoon, a teacher reported to administrators that he received information from students alleging a substitute teacher shared racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes with students," Principal Kathy Perriello wrote in a letter to parents and staff Friday about the investigation into the alleged incident.

Another teacher at the school overheard students in their class talking about the alleged incident and reported it to school administrators, the district said. 

The school district said the sub has been pulled from the list of eligible substitutes for all school in the county while the investigation continues.

"Initial information we have indicates the substitute told distasteful jokes to students that referred to slavery and disabled persons," the letter read.

School officials said that a student recorded video of the alleged comments.

Officials also said it is aware of video a student recorded of the substitute teacher’s comments.

"This behavior is not only unacceptable, but it is offensive and inappropriate," Perriello said. "The adults in our school community come to work each day, ready to support all our students, no matter their ethnicity or background."

