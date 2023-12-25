Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Viral Videos

Students respond hilariously to teacher question about what to gift 30-somethings

'A Dyson vacuum,' a student wrote in response to California teacher's question

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
CA middle school teacher asks students what gifts 30-somethings want Video

CA middle school teacher asks students what gifts 30-somethings want

Viral video from 7th grade teacher in Palm Springs, Calif. regarding what to gift people in their 30s for the holidays. Credit: @7thgradechronicles/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX

A middle school teacher in Southern California asked his students what to buy someone in their 30s for the holidays, and their responses, scrawled on sticky notes, have gone viral.

"Measuring cups," one 7th grader wrote in the video posted to TikTok. "Signs that say ‘bless this home.’" another answered. 

The teacher, identified as "Mr. Frakes" by People magazine, works in Palm Springs and goes by 7thgradechronicles on social media. 

While most responses to his holiday assignment are innocent, others clearly throw shade at the Millennial generation. 

SISTERS KILLED IN CALIFORNIA HOUSE FIRE BELIEVED CAUSED BY CHRISTMAS TREE

Teacher who asked about 30s gifts

The teacher, identified as "Mr. Frakes" by People magazine, goes by 7thgradechronicles on social media. (@7thgradechronicles/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

"A bottle of wine and hip implants," one student, aged 12 to 13 years old, wrote with a smiley face afterward. 

"Panera gift card. People in their 30s love soup!" another scribbled.

"You get them old people candles that smell like ‘home’ or ‘back then,’" one middle schooler wrote with a heart at the bottom.

The youngsters also said "wrinkle creams," a "heated blanket cuz their muscles be hurtin" and "a coffee mug that says ‘Don’t talk to me until I've had my coffee' because they're all coffee obsessed millennial," would make good gifts.

CALIFORNIA TEACHER FOUND DEAD IN CAR TRUNK WHILE FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO EXPLOSION AT HOME

Response to 30s gift suggestions

One middle schooler responded "the wrinkle creams" for what to gift someone in their 30s. (@7thgradechronicles/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

The video had garnered nearly 360,000 likes and 22,000 comments as of Monday morning. 

"But are they wrong? Because I honestly love soup and candles. I'm 36," one TikTok user wrote. 

Hip implants for 30 year olds

"A bottle of wine and hip implants," one student in Palm Springs, California, wrote. (@7thgradechronicles/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not me thinking all those gifts sound amazing," another responded. 

The teacher told the magazine he has been teaching 7th grade for 11 years, and, "I am honestly not that phased by the students' responses." He said they make him laugh and humble him daily, which is why he continues to love his job. 