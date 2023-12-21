Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California teacher found dead in car truck while firefighters responded to explosion at home

Los Angeles deputies have not yet made an arrest

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
California woman found dead in car truck while firefighters responded to explosion at home Video

California woman found dead in car truck while firefighters responded to explosion at home

A California woman was found dead in the truck of a car while firefighters were responding to a home explosion. (Credit: Fox 11)

A California woman was found dead in the truck of a car while firefighters were responding to a home explosion.

According to FOX 11, the woman was found on Wednesday morning while Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a house fire in Lancaster.

When firefighters got to the home, the fire was put out and three cars on the property were moved.

While on the scene, a firefighter found the woman's body in the trunk of one of the cars, prompting the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department to open a death investigation.

TWO MEN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF LIFELONG PATRIOTS’ FAN AFTER ALTERCATION AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Home explosion in LA where woman's body was found in car

According to FOX 11, the woman was found on Wednesday morning while Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a house fire in Lancaster. (FOX 11)

KCAL spoke with a man claiming to be the uncle of the woman who was found inside the trunk, stating she was a kindhearted 27-year-old elementary school teacher.

NEW YORK CITY AUTHOR'S BOOK PROMOTES THE 'LIFE-CHANGING' BENEFITS OF ADOPTING A SENIOR DOG

The homeowner's girlfriend didn't show up to work on Wednesday.

One neighbor said that the explosion came out of the garage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made and deputies are still investigating.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.