Student group causes stir with anti-illegal immigrant signs

A student organization says it posted provocative signs about illegal immigrants at a Minnesota college as part of a social experiment.

The signs were posted Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter and said "white Americans" had a "civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens," calling illegal immigrants "criminals."

Students tore down the signs.

The Diversity Leadership Council, which represents 21 student groups at Gustavus, said a subcommittee of the group and a social justice theater troupe posted the signs. KEYC-TV reports the group hopes the campus will reflect on the social experiment, but apologized to anyone who may have been hurt.

Dean of students JoNes VanHecke tells KMSP-TV the school was aware of the plan to post the signs, but probably should have told students beforehand.