Bizarre Michigan laws that would puzzle just about anyone, including consequences for seducing unmarried women

The United States is full of strange laws that are still on the books.

For example, did you know in Colorado, you can't use upholstered furniture outside? In Georgia, were you aware that you can't let chickens cross the road?

Among Michigan's strangest laws include car buying on Sundays.

Take a look at a few of the most bizarre laws still technically on the books in the Great Lakes State.

In the Wolverine State, only licensed cosmetologists can provide anyone outside immediate family members with a haircut, with or without payment.

Your immediate family includes your spouse, children, parents and siblings. Receiving a quick trim by your aunt who loves creativity is illegal in Michigan, according to Michigan's Legislature website and occupational code 339.1203a.

The code also states that a licensed manicurist, natural hair culturist, or esthetician can only perform cosmetology services they are licensed to, and nothing outside their training and authorization.

Licensed electrologists, or hair removal experts, are legally unable to provide any other cosmetology services to clients or immediate family members which are outside of the licensing scope.

If you are in the market for a new ride, avoid car shopping on Sundays in Michigan, as you'll likely find yourself met by locked doors.

This law was passed in 1953, with an exception for counties that have a population under 130,000.

"It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to engage in the business of buying, selling, trading or exchanging new, used or second-hand motor vehicles or offering to buy, sell, trade or exchange, or participate in the negotiation thereof, or attempt to buy, sell, trade or exchange any motor vehicle or interest therein, or of any written instrument pertaining thereto, on the first day of the week, commonly called Sunday," Section 435.251 of Michigan Public Act 66 of 1953 states.

This law is not unique to Michigan, and is also present in other U.S. states, including Missouri, Minnesota and Indiana.

In Michigan, a man could face hefty punishments if he attempts to seduce an unmarried woman.

The punishment for this law is laid out in Chapter 750, Section 532 of the Michigan Penal Code.

"Any man who shall seduce and debauch any unmarried woman shall be guilty of a felony, punishable by imprisonment in the state prison not more than 5 years or by fine of not more than 2,500 dollars; but no prosecution shall be commenced under this section after 1 year from the time of committing the offense," the law states.

When choosing a cuddly pet to call your own, stick to the basics if you live in Michigan and stay away from wildlife.

The possession of badger, bobcat, fox, raccoon, coyote, beaver, otter, muskrat, mink, squirrel, skunk, woodchuck, opossum, pheasant, bobwhite quail, Hungarian partridge, ducks, geese and wild turkeys are all against the law without a permit, as outlined by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Another strange animal-related law lies in Clawson, Michigan, where it's illegal to sleep alongside farm animals such as pigs, cows, horses, goats and chickens, according to Brown Borkowski & Morrow's website, a law firm based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.