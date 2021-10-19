State Department's IG launching investigations into Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan.

The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an Oct. 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.

Diana Shaw, the acting inspector general at State, told Congress that her office was launching "several oversight projects" related to the end of the U.S. military and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

"Given the elevated interest in this work by Congress and the unique circumstances requiring coordination across the Inspector General community, I wanted to notify our committees of jurisdiction of this important work," Shaw wrote in a letter to the foreign affairs and intelligence committees of both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate.

Youngkin campaign ad uses McAuliffe's words to showcase his stance against parents influencing schools

The campaign of Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has clapped back after his Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe accused the Republican of "twisting" his words on education.

"Two weeks before Election Day, Terry McAuliffe is struggling to save his campaign," Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told Fox News. "After 3 weeks of confirming more than half a dozen times that he meant exactly what he said in the debate, McAuliffe has been ordered by panicked DC Democrats to stop spouting anti-parent screeds."

"But it’s too late - Terry showed us his heart," Porter added. "This is what he believes. His attempt to fool Virginians is pathetic, and parents know the truth because the videos don’t lie. Terry will have to answer for that in two weeks on Election Day."

Youngkin is launching an ad showing footage of the seven times McAuliffe said he doesn't want parents determining what schools teach their children. The ad, which the campaign exclusively provided to Fox News, uses footage of McAuliffe's own words to make his position clear.

"I'm not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision," McAuliffe, who served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018, said during a September debate. "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Christopher Steele ABC interview slammed by ex-Trump official: 'He's no James Bond'

A former Trump administration official told Fox News on Monday that ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele – who largely defended his controversial dossier of salacious allegations against Donald Trump in a recent ABC interview – is not the intrepid British spy he claims to be.

"He's no James Bond," former Defense Department chief of staff Kash Patel told "Tucker Carlson Tonight," after the former spy did a sit-down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos and implied there is still a potential that allegations in the dossier could still be borne out.

"I think the Russians felt they got pretty good value out of Donald Trump when he was president with the U.S," Steele replied when pressed by Stephanopoulos as to why the salacious video purporting to show Trump in bed with Russian prostitutes had yet to be publicly substantiated.

When asked if a 'Trump 2024' bid would be a threat to national security, Steele replied in the affirmative.

Sean Hannity said vaccine mandates supported by President Biden and the Democrats are unscientific and moreover are vilifying the exact people he and many others on all sides lauded for their bravery and professionalism during the worst early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

