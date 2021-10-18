Expand / Collapse search
Published

Titans stop Josh Allen on crucial 4th down to hold on for win, fans debate whether Bills made right play

The Bills' defense had no real answer for Derrick Henry

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Buffalo Bills found out Monday night football is truly a game of inches.

The phrase may be one of the oldest cliches in sports, but it was Bills quarterback Josh Allen who got the lesson in a 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is stopped short of the goal line by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Buffalo was looking to respond with 3:05 remaining in the game after Derrick Henry piled on his third touchdown of the game. Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie had a 101-yard kick return for a touchdown nullified after a holding call. The Titans caught their breath.

Allen would lead the Bills down to the red zone thanks to a 31-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders and a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis. On 3rd &6 from the Titans’ 8-yard line, Allen tried to run for a first down but was stopped just short.

Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On the next play, Allen would try to sneak it across for a first down instead of kicking a field goal to tie the game but was denied by Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons after he appeared to slip.

BILLS TAKE SHOT AT TITANS OVER FAILED LATERAL DURING PUNT RETURN

NFL fans watching the game debated over whether electing to go for it instead of kick the field goal was a good idea.

The failed sneak attempt wasn’t the issue for the Bills in the end – it was King Henry.

Henry was the lone Titans player to score all of the team’s touchdowns. He had 143 yards on 20 carries with the three scores. He also had two catches for 13 yards.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Ryan Tannehill was 18-for-29 with 216 yards and an interception. A.J. Brown led the Titans with seven catches for 91 yards.

Allen had a good game despite the stop. He was 35-for-47 with 353 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. Sanders finished with five catches for 91 yards. Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Tommy Sweeney each had touchdown catches.

Defensive backs Jordan Poyer and Kevin Byard each had interceptions.

Oct 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans move to 4-2 with the win and the Bills fell to 4-2.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com