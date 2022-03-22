St. Louis prosecutors will not charge man arrested for trying to carjack police officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors in St. Louis, Missouri , declined filing charges against a man who allegedly attempted to carjack a marked police SUV while two officers were inside, according to police.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sought charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest against a 27-year-old suspect who allegedly tried to carry out the carjacking Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the police said Monday that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office refused to file charges, the St. Louis Dispatch reported.

SERIES OF FENTANYL OVERDOSES IN ST. LOUIS SPARKS PUBLIC SAFETY WARNING

A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner told 5 On Your Side the case "is under investigation," but declined answering why charges weren’t filed.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired Saturday morning at about 3 a.m. in the city. The officers in the marked police SUV said a man stepped in front of their car as it was moving, before the man stood next to the passenger’s window and pointed a gun.

REP. CORI BUSH'S CAR HIT BY GUNFIRE IN ST. LOUIS

The man ran off when he realized it was a police vehicle, according to the officers.

The two officers called dispatch and provided a description of the man. The suspect was apprehended in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. Police found he was carrying a gun during a search.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect, who was not named in local media reports, is facing other previous charges in the St. Louis area, including domestic assault, violating an order of protection and first-degree property damage, according to 5 On Your Side.