Series of fentanyl overdoses in St. Louis sparks public safety warning

ST. LOUIS — The public safety director in St. Louis on Monday issued a warning about a dangerous batch of fentanyl after a seventh person died of a suspected overdose in the same area of the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that first responders were called to the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Monday. A man was later pronounced dead of a suspected overdose.

On Saturday, six people died and two others survived suspected overdoses in the 4300 and 440 blocks of Forest Park Avenue in the area of St. Louis known as the Central West End. Two fire department employees who responded were treated at a hospital for reactions to an unknown opioid.

Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said federal agents and police were trying to determine the origin of the drugs. Isom said he was concerned because it was unclear how widespread the drug was distributed.

"We want to remind people that particularly fentanyl is very addictive and extremely deadly," Isom said. "If you need help, there are services out there."