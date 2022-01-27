Rep. Cori Bush's car hit by gunfire in St. Louis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Thursday that she is unharmed after her unoccupied vehicle was hit by gunfire over the weekend in the St. Louis area.

"I'm touched by everyone who has reached out," Bush tweeted. "Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. That's why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe."

CORI BUSH DEFENDS CALLING TO DEFUND THE POLICE WHILE HAVING PRIVATE SECURITY: 'WOULD YOU RATHER ME DIE?'

Bush’s vehicle was parked in the St. Louis area when it was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, a local NBC affiliate reported. A source told the outlet that there was evidence that someone had tampered with the door handles of other cars in the vicinity at the time of the shooting.

It is not believed that Rep. Bush was targeted, the source told the NBC affiliate.

Bush, who became Missouri's first Black female congressional representative after defeating incumbent Lacy Clay in 2020, is a leading congressional voice for the "defund the police" movement. In August, she defended spending thousands of dollars on private security while also calling to defund police, saying during a CBS News appearance at the time, "You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know because that could be the alternative."

Both the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County Police Department told Fox News Digital they did not have a record of the shooting incident.