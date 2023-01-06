Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

St. Louis man pleads guilty to charges over role in deadly Illinois bank robbery

Jaylan Quinn of St Louis pled guilty to charges over his role in an East St. Louis, IL, bank robbery that ended in a security guard's death

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court, prosecutors said.

Wearing masks, Quinn and Andrew R. Brinkley, 21 of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb, court records say.

ILLINOIS MAN ROBBED TWO BANKS WHILE ON COURT-SUPERVISED RELEASE FOR TWO OTHER BANK HEISTS

After receiving money, the two men were running toward the door when guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head, records say. The pair fled in a car and Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaylan Quinn, 23, of St. Louis, pled guilty to charges over his role in the death of a security guard at an East St. Louis, Illinois, bank that he and a partner robbed in 2021.

Jaylan Quinn, 23, of St. Louis, pled guilty to charges over his role in the death of a security guard at an East St. Louis, Illinois, bank that he and a partner robbed in 2021. (Fox News)

Bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Brinkley as a suspect, records say, and the FBI arrested Brinkley and Quinn the next day at Brinkley’s home in St. Louis.

VIRGINIA MAN SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS IN PRISON ON FEDERAL BANK ROBBERY CHARGES

Agents recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills from the robbery and clothing matching what the robbers wore, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brinkley pled guilty to bank robbery, prosecutors said. He's scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.