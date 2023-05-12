Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

St. Louis man pleads no contest to 1985 stabbing

Prosecutors are seeking a 7 year sentence under the plea deal

Associated Press
A St. Louis man has been convicted in a 38-year-old stabbing death in suburban Kansas City.

Geter Watson Rhymes, 67, pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree murder in the killing of Gary Watson, a married father of three. Rhymes initially was charged with first-degree murder.

Watson’s body was found on March 13, 1985, in his apartment in Roeland Park, Kansas.

Police at the time said three men were seen entering Watson’s apartment about two hours before his body was discovered by a family member. Police conducted more than 200 interviews in the case.

Crime scene officials said advances in testing allowed investigators to reanalyze evidence collected from the scene and make the arrest two years ago.

Sentencing is set for July 14, with prosecutors asking for seven years under the plea deal, rather than the 20-year maximum. Rymes is asking for five years.