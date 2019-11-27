Expand / Collapse search
Washington
'Slick conditions,' rapid snowfall causes 60 car pileup on Washington highway, officials say

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Strong winds and rapidly falling snow on Tuesday became problematic for early holiday travelers in Washington after at least 60 cars were involved in a massive pileup that sent several people to the hospital.

Spokane County Fire District 10 Chief Orlando Sandoval said that approximately 60 to 70 vehicles were involved in a massive crash on I-90 near Geiger Rd at around 2 p.m. as a result of a domino effect triggered by slick conditions, KREM reported.

‘BOMB CYCLONE,’ POWERFUL COAST-TO-COAST STORM SYSTEM THREATENS THANKSGIVING TRAVEL 

State police responded to multiple crashes along the highway, with some local outlets reporting that up to 100 cars were involved in the pileup.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said Tuesday night that over half an inch of snow fell within 25 minutes in the western part of the city, which caused “very slick conditions for afternoon commuters.”

At least seven people were transported to the hospital but no one sustained serious injuries, KREM reported, citing authorities.

State police said that every available tow truck responded to the scene. More than two hours after the crash was reported, some drivers were able to leave on their own while other stranded drivers were taken by bus to an event center to escape the cold.

Weather officials warned Wednesday morning that “heavy snow” and strong winds will impact Spokane for much of that day with wind gusts reaching up to 55 mph and holding through Thanksgiving.

Residents could expect to see downed trees and power outages that could impact holiday travel.

Meanwhile in the West, parts of California and Oregon are expected to be hit by a “bomb cyclone,” which could see some two feet of snow in the mountains and 35-foot waves along the coast.

