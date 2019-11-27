'Bomb cyclone,’ powerful coast-to-coast storm system threatens Thanksgiving travel

LOS ANGELES--There may be no place like home for the holidays, but many Americans this year will have to weigh the Thanksgiving travel risks that come along with two major storms wreaking havoc over wide swaths the country.

TRUMP SAYS 'RADICAL LEFT' WANTS TO CHANGE THE NAME OF THANKSGIVING

The weather forecast on Wednesday for much of the U.S.—from the sunny beaches of Southern California to the wind-whipped streets of Chicago—calls for heavy snow, rain and powerful wind gusts. One meteorologist couldn't help but see the irony that some of the worst weather is expected at the peak travel times in some of the largest cities. Some 55 million people are expected to travel over the next few days.

The best way to sort out the weather situation is to work from the West Coast to the East Coast.

The National Weather Service said a "bomb cyclone" is headed for Northern California and the southern tip of Oregon. The agency said the storm could be a weather event not seen in the area for 20 years. Mountains in the area may see up to two feet of snow along with 35-foot waves along the coast.

BLACKOUT AT OAKLAND AIRPORT

If you travel south from there toward Los Angeles, you’ll be greeted with heavy rain on Wednesday, which could linger until the weekend. Kathy Hoxsie, a NWS meteorologist, told KTLA that the rainfall is expected during peak holiday travel, “of course.” Strong winds are also expected in the region, and dangerous snowfall on surrounding mountains. Las Vegas may also see snowflakes.

A separate yet historic snowstorm slammed Denver on Monday and stranded more than 1,000 at Denver International Airport.

Thanksgiving is over then — Sonya Washington upon learning that her flight from Denver to Atlanta was canceled and the next possible flight is Thursday night.

Sonya Washington came close to taking off. Her plane was de-iced and she made it to the runway, she told the Denver Post. But it was there that she waited--and waited-- with her 2-year-old daughter. After two hours, the plane returned to the gate due to snow. She had hopes of making it to Atlanta, but the next flight won't be Thursday night.

"Thanksgiving is over then," she said.

The system moved east, allowing the Denver to begin returning to normal, but the storm is now expected to affect the Great Lakes.

Blizzard and wintry weather warnings extended into the Great Lakes states with the storm bringing high winds and snow to Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin later Tuesday and a chance of snow over the weekend for parts of New England, said Alex Lamers, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“That could be a coast-to-coast storm,” he said.

The storm system could mean disappointment for fans of the larger-than-life balloons flown at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Organizers were preparing for the possibility of grounding the iconic balloon characters because of 40-50 mph gusts in the forecast.

Rules put in place after several people were injured by a balloon years ago require lower altitudes or full removal if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph.

The decision will be made on parade day.

Weather officials in Chicago warn that the city may see 60 mph wind gusts. ABC 7 Chicago reported that forecasters said the gusts will down power lines and delay flights.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am very glad I got here when I did because, it's not bad today," Stephanie Sayward, who arrived in Chicago on Tuesday night, told ABC 7. "But I bet with all the delays and weather, it's going to be crazy in here tomorrow."

The Associated Press contributed to this report