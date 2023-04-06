Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Sparks Planning commissioner fills vacant seat on Washoe County Commission

NV vice chairwoman to replace Vaughn Hartung, who resigned

Associated Press
Gov. Joe Lombardo appointed the vice chairwoman of the Sparks Planning Commission on Wednesday to fill a vacant seat on the Washoe County Commission.

Clara Andriola replaces Vaughn Hartung, who resigned last month and was appointed by the Republican governor to serve as chairman of the Nevada Transportation Authority.

Andriola, a 34-year resident of northern Nevada who also is a member of the Sparks Citizen’s Advisory Council, previously served as the executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

She was a small business owner before she founded and operated a large technology training company and later transitioned to non-profit work. She served as regional CEO for the American Red Cross from 2012-15 and president & CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Nevada Chapter from 2003-12.

A Sparks Planning commissioner was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Washoe County Commission.

Lombardo said Andriola is dedicated to representing the best interests of all Washoe County residents.

"Clara has long been an exemplary business and community leader in Sparks, where she is well-known for her integrity, work ethic, and thoughtfulness," he said Wednesday.

Andriola said she was grateful for Lombardo’s confidence in her abilities and eager to begin her new job. "I’ve been honored to serve our community in my previous non-profit positions and appointments, so it’s a tremendous privilege to now continue my service on the Washoe County Commission," she said.