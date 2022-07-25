National Hire a Veteran Day: Nonprofit helps veterans transition into civilian life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

July 25 is National Hire a Veteran Day and one organization is helping our troops transition back to work and readjust to life at home.

America’s Warrior Partnership is a nonprofit that focuses on preventing veteran suicide by partnering with local organizations to assist vets with job placement, health care, education and other services to help them fit into their community.

GARY SINISE NASHVILLE LT. DAN BAND SHOW HONORS 250 FAMILIES OF VETERANS AND FALLEN SERVICE MEMBERS

"One of the things that we believe is that we’re not going to counsel our way out of veteran suicide," Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jim Lorraine, America’s Warrior Partnership CEO, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday. "The way that we lower that rate, which is double that of non-veterans, is that we improve their quality of life."

"We feel by improving their quality of life and improving their level of hope, that they’ll then not take their lives at such a huge rate," Lorraine added.

AMERICA’S VETDOGS OFFER FREE SERVICE DOGS TO OUR MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER HEROES

Lorraine explained that veterans are the perfect candidates to fill the more than 11.3 million open jobs in the U.S.

"[Veterans] are reliable, focused, initiated," Lorraine said. "They have the initiative and the commitment and more importantly, they have the adaptability to fit into pretty much any role."

Lorraine continued: "They work well as a team. And that’s what they've – we’ve all been trained to work as a team, to, in the absence of orders, to lead and to move forward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For National Hire a Veteran Day, America’s Warrior Partnership hopes to connect with service men and women who are transitioning back into civilian life, Lorraine said.

"Contact us, understand what services are available," Lorraine said. "There’s a lot of programs… but sometimes it can be really confusing because there are so many choices. The easiest thing is, contact AmericasWarriorPartnership.org, contact us and we’ll connect you to the resources and help shepherd you through that process."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.