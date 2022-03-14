Expand / Collapse search
Southeast faces storm risk as cold front sweeps through region

Wintry weather is moving across the Midwest, Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for parts of the ArkLaTex region as a cold front moves through.  

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible along with heavy rain that will spread across the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast and Florida over the next few days. 

Expected rainfall totals in the coming days. 

Expected rainfall totals in the coming days.  (Fox News)

After record breaking cold weather over the Southeast and Florida, temperatures will begin to moderate starting Monday.     

The national forecast for Monday, March 14.

The national forecast for Monday, March 14. (Fox News)

Wintry weather still hangs on across the Midwest and Great Lakes with more accumulating snow on the way today. 

Potential snow in the western U.S.

Potential snow in the western U.S. (Fox News)

Gusty winds and dry conditions have elevated the fire danger over the Southern High Plains, while the Northwest is in for more unsettled weather with coastal rain and mountain snow the next few days. 

