Southeast faces storm risk as cold front sweeps through region

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for parts of the ArkLaTex region as a cold front moves through.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible along with heavy rain that will spread across the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast and Florida over the next few days.

After record breaking cold weather over the Southeast and Florida, temperatures will begin to moderate starting Monday.

Wintry weather still hangs on across the Midwest and Great Lakes with more accumulating snow on the way today.

Gusty winds and dry conditions have elevated the fire danger over the Southern High Plains, while the Northwest is in for more unsettled weather with coastal rain and mountain snow the next few days.