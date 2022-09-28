Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Published

South Dakota pilot killed in helicopter crash

National Transportation Safety Board has been called to investigate SD crash

Associated Press
The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.

Officials say only the pilot was on board. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels told WNAX radio the aircraft was destroyed on impact.

An SD pilot died on Tuesday in a small helicopter crash.

Nickels says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called to investigate because of the fatality.