Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

South Carolina woman threw snake, carjacked victim before crashing into barriers, another vehicle, police say

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A bizarre carjacking in South Carolina on Friday -- that started with a snake being thrown at a woman -- ended in a chase and crash into another vehicle, according to police.

The Greenville Police Department said the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. in downtown Greenville when 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman's keys before throwing a live, black snake at her.

"The bizarre incident garnered widespread community attention not only for the chase through the heavily-populated route the suspect traveled but also because Moreno-Berrios carjacked the Honda CR-V by throwing sticks and what turned out to be a live, non-venomous black snake at the victim," police said on Facebook.

ABANDONED BOAT SPOTTED IN PUERTO RICO HELD $3.7 MILLION IN CASH, BORDER PATROL SAYS

Minutes after stealing the SUV, Moreno-Berrios was reportedly spotted by a police officer crashing through barricades set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition in downtown Greenville that weekend.

Hilmary Moreno-Berrios stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition, according to police.

Hilmary Moreno-Berrios stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition, according to police. (Greenville Police Department)

Authorities said she drove "recklessly" through the area, smashing into water barricades and causing damage to equipment set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.

Officers attempted to stop the 29-year-old, but she led them on a chase that ultimately ended when she struck another vehicle that was occupied by a mother and daughter, officials said.

The SUV that Moreno-Berrios allegedly stole after throwing a live snake at the driver.

The SUV that Moreno-Berrios allegedly stole after throwing a live snake at the driver. (Greenville Police Department)

Moreno-Berrios attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by police after resisting arrest.

WOMAN'S STOLEN WALLET DISCOVERED IN VENT WITH 14 OTHERS AT OLD ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL 75 YEARS LATER

Greenville Police said that the 29-year-old complained of an injured shoulder so she was taken to an area medical facility for treatment. Moreno-Berrios remained under a doctor’s care for psychiatric testing and evaluation through the weekend.

After stealing the vehicle, police said Hilmary Moreno-Berrios crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition.

After stealing the vehicle, police said Hilmary Moreno-Berrios crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition. (Greenville Police Department)

"Remarkably, no other injuries were reported," police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, the 29-year-old was charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. She was arraigned Monday morning and was in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, according to police.

The snake, which was alive and non-venomous, was released into the woods afterward by officers, FOX Carolina reported.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed