South Carolina trooper, speeding driver fire shots at each other

A South Carolina trooper and a driver running from a traffic stop fired at each other Monday in Dillon County, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the gun battle, state Public Safety Department spokesperson Kyle McGahee said in a statement.

The trooper tried to pull the driver over in Marion County for speeding and instead of stopping, the suspect drove away faster, McGahee said.

The chase went into Dillon County, where the driver got out of the vehicle and fired at the trooper, who fired back, McGahee said.

The driver ran into the woods. Schools in the area were locked down while the search continued, authorities said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.