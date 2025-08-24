Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

Active shooter reported on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus

Students and staff told to evacuate or barricade as police investigate incident at Columbia campus

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
University of South Carolina warned students amid reports of an active shooter Video

University of South Carolina warned students amid reports of an active shooter

An active shooter alert was played at the University of South Carolina. The school now says there was no evidence of a shooter. (Credit: Joe Foxx)

The University of South Carolina ordered students and staff on its Columbia campus to shelter in place Sunday evening, saying an active shooter had been reported near the Thomas Cooper Library, though later said there was no evidence of a threat.

An alert went out just after 6:30 p.m. ET, warning people to avoid the area and to evacuate or barricade if necessary.

VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY ISSUES ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT AMID ORIENTATION EVENTS

Entrance Sign to the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC/USA JUNE 5, 2018: Entrance sign and logo to the campus of the University of South Carolina.

The school said a suspect had been reported as a white man about 6 feet tall, wearing black pants and last seen near the library.

Officials later said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

"Police are searching affected buildings," officials said on the alert system. "Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear."

This is a developing story.

