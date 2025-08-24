Active shooter reported on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of South Carolina ordered students and staff on its Columbia campus to shelter in place Sunday evening, saying an active shooter had been reported near the Thomas Cooper Library, though later said there was no evidence of a threat.

An alert went out just after 6:30 p.m. ET, warning people to avoid the area and to evacuate or barricade if necessary.

The school said a suspect had been reported as a white man about 6 feet tall, wearing black pants and last seen near the library.

Officials later said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

"Police are searching affected buildings," officials said on the alert system. "Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear."

This is a developing story.