Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina police respond to gunfire incident near Columbia; no injuries reported

SC police still searching for shooting suspect

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Reports of gunfire around noon Tuesday brought dozens of police officers to a busy intersection near Columbia, South Carolina, authorities said.

No injuries were immediately reported, and officers were trying to find the shooter, Columbia police tweeted.

The area blocked off is about 5 miles from the Columbia airport, where Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis held a rally about an hour before.

‘HARDCORE TRUMP SUPPORTER’ GOES VIRAL FOR EMOTIONAL PRO-DESANTIS SPEECH

South Carolina Fox News graphic

Dozens of police officers responded to South Carolina gunfire around noon on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several hotels are near the intersection about 2 miles from downtown Columbia, and police were evacuating them as they searched for a male suspect, authorities said.

Patients at nearby clinics and people in other businesses were asked to stay inside. Police asked reporters and others to stay away, saying the area was not secure.

The area is also about a half-mile from the Riverbanks Zoo.