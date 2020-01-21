South Carolina police find 3 bodies inside car following apparent shooting

Three people found dead inside a car in rural South Carolina appear to have been shot, police say, in a case that has investigators “working around the clock” to find answers.

The bodies – which have been identified but not yet publicly named – were found Monday afternoon in a field near Pineville after police received a call about a disabled vehicle, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.

"Someone knows what happened back here,” Lewis told local media late Monday night. “I've got detectives, they are working around the clock on this and are painstakingly going through every bit of evidence we have collected so far."

Pineville is about 45 miles north of Charleston. County coroner George Oliver said the names of the bodies won’t be released until family is notified, while autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday.

“It does appear that there were gunshots fired, but because of the wide area, we’re having to painstakingly go through the scene to try to determine what happened,” Lewis said.

He added that the car may have been involved in a crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.