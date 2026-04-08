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Florida

College student accused of letting newborn drown – police reveal phone photos of ‘hated mom’ Casey Anthony

Anne Mae Demegillo allegedly searched for Casey Anthony photos and 'foods to decrease fertility' before the birth

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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A Florida college student is behind bars after allegedly watching her newborn drown after unexpectedly giving birth in a toilet, according to police, who said they found photos of "America's most hated mom" Casey Anthony on her phone.

Anne Mae Demegillo, 20, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and failure to report the death of a person with the intent to conceal the death or alter the evidence or circumstances surrounding such death, according to FOX 13. 

Police said Demegillo's phone had photos of Anthony, who was acquitted in 2011 on charges that she killed her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in a case that remains unsolved.

Demegillo was initially arrested in March on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child stemming from the death of her newborn daughter, the State Attorney for Florida's 7th Circuit said in a statement.

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Anne Mae Demegillo's Florida mugshot

Anne Mae Demegillo, 20, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and failure to report a death in Flagler County, Florida, on April 6, 2026. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors allege Demegillo gave birth on a toilet inside her home and allowed the baby to drown while she cleaned up the blood.

Demegillo reportedly claimed she did not know she was pregnant when she delivered the child. 

Immediately after the child was born, Demegillo allegedly hid the baby inside a duffle bag in her closet and "went about her normal daily routine," the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous statement

Demegillo returned later in the day to bury the remains in a shallow grave, authorities allege.

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Anne Mae Demegillo is arrested in Florida

Anne Mae Demegillo is accused of allowing her newborn baby to drown after unexpectedly giving birth on a toilet inside her home in Flagler County, Fla., on March 5, 2026. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Following a monthlong investigation, authorities said Demegillo had searched "newborn premature babies," "Palm Coast OBGYN" and "foods to decrease fertility," according to the sheriff’s office. 

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"This is one of those tragic cases that shock you to your core that a mother would allow a newborn to die because the newborn was a distraction to her life," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "It’s hard to comprehend how a mother would choose to watch their infant drown instead of lifting the baby out of the toilet." 

Casey Anthony smiling in courtroom at Orange County Courthouse in Orlando Florida

Casey Anthony was found guilty of lying to law enforcement officers but not guilty of murder charges. (Joe Burbank/Getty Images)

Authorities were initially called to Demegillo’s home on March 6 regarding a request for a welfare check on an adult female later identified as Demegillo, authorities said.

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The caller told dispatchers that they had received messages from Demegillo indicating she had secretly been pregnant and unexpectedly delivered the child at home, according to police. 

The messages allegedly revealed the baby was "born alive and crying, but Demegillo had done something to the infant," authorities added.

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Upon speaking with Demegillo, she allegedly told officers she was "not sure she was pregnant but began experiencing severe abdominal pain," in the early hours of March 5, and later delivered the child in her bathroom toilet, police said. 

Authorities added that although she allegedly claimed she believed the child was dead, "detectives determined that Demegillo knowingly and purposefully allowed the newborn to drown in the toilet."

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Demegillo later turned herself into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond. 

In a court appearance last month, Demegillo’s attorney argued the child’s death was an "isolated episode" and that she should not be held in jail because she does not have any prior convictions or violent history, according to FOX 35.

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"I don't know how long she will survive," defense attorney Michael Politis said. "It's not necessary to incarcerate her." 

The State Attorney for Florida's 7th Circuit and Demegillo’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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