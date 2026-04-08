Husband taken into custody in connection with disappearance of American woman and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Husband taken into custody in disappearance of American woman in the Bahamas

2. Trump signals new warning to Iran as regime hedges on ceasefire demands

3. Artemis II astronaut details 'unbelievable sight' up in space: 'actually getting chills'

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘MIGHT GET ARRESTED’ — Files labeled 'Batch 1 for Reporter' found on accused leaker's computer, feds say. Continue reading …

TRACKS OF NEGLECT — Florida bus driver charged with 29 counts of child neglect after train clip. Continue reading …

CONSTITUTIONAL CLASH — Colorado’s latest Supreme Court loss adds to growing string of culture war defeats. Continue reading …

DEADLY PATTERN — Americans slain in crimes allegedly tied to illegal immigrants as outrage surges. Continue reading …

RUNAWAY REVEALED — Teen vanished 30 years ago, turns up living quiet life 1,100 miles away: report. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

'PATHETIC' — Spanberger takes victory lap for $7.1B in investments that her GOP predecessor secured. Continue reading …

RIGGED LINES — VA Dem rejects ‘power grab’ claims on Spanberger redistricting as GOP warns 10–1 map would split rural vote. Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT — Son of former Iranian official dubbed 'Screaming Mary' under fire for LA lifestyle. Continue reading …

TAXED OUT — Record 70% of voters say their taxes are too high as filing deadline looms, poll finds. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

HALL PASS — Nashville public school excuses Muslim students for daily prayer time during Ramadan. Continue reading …

DOUBLE DOWN — Dem candidate takes swipe at Joe Rogan after refusing to disavow Hasan Piker's past comments. Continue reading …

'WE'RE COMING AFTER YOU' — Dr. Oz revokes Medicare access for LA doctor tied to $71M hospice billing. Continue reading …

'SO NASTY' — Pete Hegseth rebukes 'rude' reporter who interrupted Pentagon briefing on Iran. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: President Trump leads the West to a big win against Iran. Continue reading …

SEN. RICK SCOTT — The lesson of Artemis? Purge woke politics and let NASA do its job. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

SWINGIN' SAVINGS — Masters fans cheer low prices as Augusta National concessions 'feel unreal' with $1.50 sandwiches. Continue reading …

NATIONAL RISK — Secretary Wright warns California's energy crisis under Newsom could threaten national security. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Tidal Basin traditions and baseball benchmarks. Take the quiz here …

ROYAL RIFT — Prince Harry, Meghan Markle caused ‘unforgivable’ stress for Queen Elizabeth in final years. Continue reading …

CRYING SHAME — Viral trend has parents distracting fussy toddlers with name games. See video ...

WATCH

GEN. JACK KEANE — Trump has every right to be furious with NATO. See video …

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN — Iran is a 47-year-old war crime. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as global market uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz pushes investors to rethink strategy and focus on the physical infrastructure powering the AI era. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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