South Carolina mom has both arms amputated after she’s mauled by 3 pit bulls

A South Carolina mom had to have both her arms amputated after being savagely mauled by three pit bulls, her family says.

Ailing victim Kyleen Waltman, 38, also lost part of her colon and may have to have a section of her esophagus removed, too, her sister said.

"This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen," sibling Amy Wynne told local TV station WYFF.

Kyleen remains in critical condition in the hospital since she was attacked by the dogs on a sidewalk in Honea Path northwest of Columbia on Monday.

Authorities said a man found Waltman being mauled by the dogs — and was eventually able to scare the animals off by firing his gun into the air.

The severely injured victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

"By that time, they couldn’t even tell who she was," said Waltman’s other sister, Shenna Green. "If it wasn’t for [the passer-by], my sister wouldn’t be here."

Justin Minor, the owner of the three pit bulls, was charged in relation to the attack and released on a $15,000 surety bond on Thursday.

The victim’s sisters want Minor to be held responsible.

"It could’ve been prevented," Wynne said. "If the dogs were locked up or if the dogs were chained up, or if they were never there to begin with, this would’ve never happened."

It wasn’t immediately clear how the dogs ended up on the street.

Signs that read "Beware of dog" can be seen on Minor’s property, according to local media.

The dogs were seized by Abbeville County Animal Control in the wake of the attack, and the police investigation is ongoing.