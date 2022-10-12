South Carolina man arrested for triple homicide of family members, including councilmember

A South Carolina man was arrested on Monday, accused of murdering three family members, including a local councilman, authorities said.

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, remained in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday following the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52, in Conway, South Carolina and James DeWitt II, 52 and Gloria DeWitt, 52, outside of Columbia, South Carolina, the Horry County Police Department said on social media. James DeWitt was a town councilmember in Atlantic Beach.

"The Town of Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, community is shocked and deeply sadden by the deaths of Councilman Jim Dewitt and his family," Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans said on Tuesday. "The Town is fully cooperating with the investigations into this matter by the Horry and Richland County Sheriff Departments. We offer our condolences and deepest sympathy to the family."

Their exact relationships with the suspect were not revealed by authorities.

All three bodies were found on Sunday.

The suspect was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to ABC News.

Stevens’ body was found by the Horry County Police Department just before 5 p.m. Sunday. "Upon further investigation, it was determined the death was a homicide," the department said." A little over two hours later the Dewitts were discovered by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department while conducting a welfare check.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims as they face this difficult time," the Horry County Police Department said.

No motive has been given for the killings.