South Carolina beachgoers spot sharks right off the coast: 'Time to get out'

'Time to get out of the water!' a local wrote after seeing a shark at a South Carolina beach.

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Shark caught on camera in shallow water off of the coast of South Carolina Video

Shark caught on camera in shallow water off of the coast of South Carolina

A shark was caught on camera in shallow water off Forrest Beach, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

A shark was spotted swimming dangerously close to shore near a South Carolina beach over Labor Day weekend.

A blacktip shark was seen swimming very close to shore on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Sunday as visitors packed the nearby beach.

At 3:15 p.m., Jill Barcikowski Horner posted a video of the shark swimming in the shallows at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island on Facebook writing, "Time to get out of the water!"

  • A shark in shallow water off of Forrest Beach, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina
    A shark in shallow water off of Forrest Beach, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina (Jill Baricikowski Horner/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

  • Shark in shallow water off of the coast of Forrest Beach, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina
    Shark in shallow water off of the coast of Forrest Beach, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina (Jill Baricikowski Horner/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

  • A shark spotted off of the coast of Forrest Beach, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina
    A shark spotted off of the coast of Forrest Beach, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina (Jill Baricikowski Horner/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, blacktip sharks are among 12 shark species found in the state's waters. They average 150 pounds, and are known to actively feed on schooling fish.

In August, two swimmers were attacked by sharks at South Carolina's most popular beach, Myrtle Beach. There have been 28 shark attacks in the U.S. since August 1, 2022.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 